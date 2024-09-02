A nationwide strike has swept across Israel, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Histadrut, or the General Federation of Labour in Israel, initiated the strike on Monday to amplify public outcry for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the strike has spread rapidly across the country after massive protests the previous evening.

More than half a million Israelis took to the streets in cities such as Tel Aviv, demanding immediate government action.

Widespread frustration

The one-day strike, which follows the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages from Gaza, represents a significant escalation by the Histadrut, reflecting widespread frustration with the government's handling of the hostage crisis.

In response, the Israeli government has petitioned the Supreme Court to cancel the strike, according to Haaretz.

The strike also affected the country's main transportation hub, Ben-Gurion International Airport, where flights were suspended for two hours on Monday morning.

The closure, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am (0500 GMT to 0700 GMT), could have lasting impacts on travel throughout the week.

Aviation officials warned that even a brief closure could disrupt flight schedules for up to 72 hours.

Killed by Israeli bombardments

Histadrut sources indicated that the airport might remain closed for several more hours, though no final decision has been made.

It is estimated that Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed by indiscriminate Israeli bombardments.

Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza has killed more than 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,100 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.