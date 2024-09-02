AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria charges 10 people with treason over recent protests
Nigerian authorities have charged ten people, who took part in the recent cost of living protests, with treason.
Nigeria charges 10 people with treason over recent protests
Nigerian state prosecutor said in the charge sheet the action of the protesters during the August 1-10 protests were tantamount to treason. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

Nigeria has charged ten people who participated in the anti-government protests held nationwide last month with treason.

The ten protesters were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, the country's capital, by the government barely a month after their arrest by the police.

State prosecutor said in the charge sheet the action of the protesters during the August 1-10 protests were tantamount to treason and incitement of the military to overthrow the democratic government, local media reported.

Lawyers of the protesters asked the court to grant the accused (protesters) bail before the opening of the trial on September 11.

Ten days of nationwide protests

The judge, however, ordered that the protesters be remanded in a prison at the nation's capital pending the determination of the bail application scheduled for September 11.

Thousands of youths, activists and lawyers held ten days of nationwide protests against high cost of living, economic hardship and insecurity in the West African nation despite several appeals by President Bola Tinubu.

The protests later degenerated to violence and vandalism of public buildings.

Nearly 2,000 protesters were arrested during and after the protests, according to the police.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us