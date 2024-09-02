Nigeria has charged ten people who participated in the anti-government protests held nationwide last month with treason.

The ten protesters were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, the country's capital, by the government barely a month after their arrest by the police.

State prosecutor said in the charge sheet the action of the protesters during the August 1-10 protests were tantamount to treason and incitement of the military to overthrow the democratic government, local media reported.

Lawyers of the protesters asked the court to grant the accused (protesters) bail before the opening of the trial on September 11.

Ten days of nationwide protests

The judge, however, ordered that the protesters be remanded in a prison at the nation's capital pending the determination of the bail application scheduled for September 11.

Thousands of youths, activists and lawyers held ten days of nationwide protests against high cost of living, economic hardship and insecurity in the West African nation despite several appeals by President Bola Tinubu.

The protests later degenerated to violence and vandalism of public buildings.

Nearly 2,000 protesters were arrested during and after the protests, according to the police.

