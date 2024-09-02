Kevin Kang'ethe, a Kenyan national accused of murdering his girlfriend in Massachusetts last year, has been extradited to the US to face trial.

Kang'ethe, who allegedly fled the US in 2023 after Margaret Mbitu's body was discovered in a vehicle at Boston's Logan Airport, was apprehended in Kenya earlier this year.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga confirmed the extradition, emphasising his commitment to cooperating with US authorities.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions assured FBI Director Christopher Wray that he was keen to ensure justice was delivered in the case," a statement from the DPP's office read.

Kenya allows extradition

According to a release from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kang'ethe left Nairobi on September 1 and is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday.

Kang'ethe fled to Kenya in 2023 after allegedly killing Mbitu, and was apprehended by Kenyan authorities and arraigned before chief magistrate Lucas Onyina, who ruled in favour of his extradition.

