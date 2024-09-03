AFRICA
Uganda's Bobi Wine shot in leg, opposition party says
Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine has been shot in the leg in the capital Kampala, his party said on Tuesday.
Street confrontations between Uganda's Bobi Wine and the police have frequently descended into violence. / Photo: AP
September 3, 2024

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine was shot in the leg in a confrontation with police on Tuesday just outside the capital, Kampala, his opposition group said.

Photos posted online showed Wine surrounded by followers who yelled that he had been shot in the leg before some supported him into a waiting car.

His party, the National Unity Platform, holds the most seats of any opposition group in the national assembly.

The party said on X that Ugandan security operatives "have made an attempt on the life of" Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

'Seriously injured'

"He was shot in the leg and seriously injured in Bulindo, Wakiso District," it said, referring to a town on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

Street confrontations between Wine and the police have frequently descended into violence, but this is the first time he has been wounded in such a way.

There was no immediate comment from the police and other authorities.

Wine ran for president in 2021, losing to President Yoweri Museveni in an election he claimed was rigged against him. Museveni has held power since 1986.

SOURCE:AP
