WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan hosts conference on French rule in Mayotte Island
Azerbaijan on Tuesday hosted a major conference on France's continued rule in the island of Mayotte.
Azerbaijan hosts conference on French rule in Mayotte Island
The group meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan is focused on decolonisation and promoting human and peoples' rights. / Photo: APA News agency                  / Others
September 3, 2024

A major conference on France’s continued rule in the island of Mayotte is taking place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Tuesday.

The conference aimed at highlighting the negative impact of French rule on the island, was organised by a non-governmental organisation known as the Baku Initiative Group.

The group is focused on decolonisation and promoting human and peoples’ rights.

With the theme: “The illegal French occupation of Mayotte Island in the Union of the Comoros”, the event is being attended by Comorians and people from Mayotte.

Territorial integrity

Various political groups and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan are also participating in the event, the Azerbaijan news agency, APA, reports.

Participants have voiced full support for the territorial integrity of the Union of Comoros, the agency reports.

The conference also talks about France's colonial history in the Comoros and the resulting harm to the people of the southeastern African country.

Comoros consists of the islands of Grand Comoros, Anjuan and Moheli.

Resistance

The fourth island, Mayotte, is still under French rule. It is one of the French overseas territories, becoming the 101st province of France following a decision by the French Parliament in March 2011.

The French attacked Comoros in 1912 and established colonial and missionary activities. This sparked resistance from the Comorian people, who are mainly Muslims.

Despite reasonable success following the resistance, the Mayotte Island remains under French control.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us