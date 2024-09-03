AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria orders arrest of British citizen linked to protests
A Nigerian court has ordered the arrest of a British national accused of inciting the recent cost of living protests.
Nigeria orders arrest of British citizen linked to protests
Government critics say levelling treason charges against Nigerian protesters is harsh. / Photo: AA       / Others
September 3, 2024

A Nigerian court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a British national and two Nigerians the police want to charge with treason and inciting the army following last month's inflation protests.

Already on Monday, Nigeria charged ten people with treason and conspiring to incite the military to mutiny. All of the accused denied the charges that are also linked to the protests.

A judge issued the warrant against Andrew Martin Wynne, a Briton and two locals, Lucky Elis Obiyari and Abdullahi Musa.

In an affidavit before the court, police accused them of "being the masterminds and coordinators of the recent attempt to destabilise Nigeria and cause the overthrow of the present democratically elected government."

Fled Nigeria

The three could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police said they fled Nigeria to avoid arrest but will seek the help of Interpol.

Government critics said levelling treason charges against protesters was harsh and accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of seeking to quash dissent as Nigerians grapple with the worst economic hardship in a generation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us