Boko Haram militants kill at least 81 people in Nigeria
Suspected Boko Haram militants raided a ward in Nigeria's northeastern state of Yobe and killed at least 81 people on Sunday, local authorities have said.
Insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the northern part of the country, has persisted for years. / Photo: AP
September 3, 2024

At least 81 people died and several were missing after an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State, local officials told AFP on Tuesday.

"Around 150 suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles around 1600 hours on Sunday," Abdulkarim Dungus, a Yobe state police spokesperson, said.

"They killed many people and burnt many shops and houses. We are yet to ascertain the actual number of those killed in the attack."

Bulama Jalaluddeen, a local official, added: "From these figures it has been established that at least 81 people were killed in the attack."

SOURCE:AFP
