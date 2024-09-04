TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Israeli PM Netanyahu keeps spreading falsehoods to cover up his actions in Gaza and block ceasefire talks, says Turkish foreign ministry
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Turkish Foreign Ministry releases a statement denouncing Israeli PM's accusations against Egypt. / Photo: TRT World / Others
September 4, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to manipulate public opinion with falsehoods aimed at covering up his actions in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire negotiations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Renewing his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu on Monday claimed that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from across the Egyptian border.

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, the ministry said: "Netanyahu's recent claims against Egypt, made to justify maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, are unacceptable. "

"We support the Arab Republic of Egypt’s efforts to mediate an end to the conflict in Gaza and extend humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian people. "

Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have also condemned Netanyahu’s accusations, saying it was a ploy to the mediation process that can end the Gaza war.

More than 40,861 Palestinians have been killed and 94,398 have been wounded in Israel's war in Gaza since October 7, the besieged enclave's Health Ministry said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us