TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Stolen 2,700-year-old Lydian necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum
The Turkish Consulate in Boston receives the gold necklace that was stolen from Türkiye's Aegean province of Manisa and smuggled into the US in 1982.
Stolen 2,700-year-old Lydian necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum
The artefact holds significant historical and cultural value for the region. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2024

A 2,700-year-old gold necklace from the Ancient Kingdom of Lydia, displayed at a museum in the United States since it was stolen decades ago, has been returned to Turkish authorities.

The artefact, dated to the 6th or 5th centuries BCE, was handed over in a ceremony at the Turkish Consulate in Boston.

It is one of 21 historical artefacts repatriated to Türkiye since the beginning of this year.

In a statement on X, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy reported that the necklace will reach home in the coming days.

The artefact is about 20 centimetres (7.8 inches) long and made of carnelian beads shaped like pomegranates. It holds significant historical and cultural value for the region.

It was stolen from the Turkish Aegean province of Manisa and smuggled into the US in 1982. It had been displayed at a museum in Boston for many years.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us