AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mozambique to plant 200 million trees in largest conservation project
Officials say the project aims to cover an area spanning 155,000 hectares (over 383,000 acres).
Mozambique to plant 200 million trees in largest conservation project
The trees will restore Mozambique's degraded coastline, officials say. Photo: Ecologi / Others
September 6, 2024

Mozambique has approved Africa's largest mangrove restoration project with 200 million trees to be planted over 60 years, the developer who bagged the license said on Thursday.

Gulf-based Blue Forest said it would start work in November, adding it had obtained the license after around two-and-a-half years of feasibility studies.

"We will start planting the first of the 200 million mangroves in Quelimane, Zambezia, this November, in line with the start of the rainy season in Mozambique," Blue Forest founder and CEO Vahid Fotuhi told AFP.

The project aims to cover an area spanning 155,000 hectares (over 383,000 acres), or twice the size of Singapore, he said.

Tackling climate change

The trees will restore Mozambique's degraded coastline and create around 5,000 forestry jobs, Fotuhi added.

Mangroves are one of the world’s most efficient plants at capturing carbon dioxide, and their tangled roots stabilise coastlines and reduce erosion, also providing shelter for fish and other creatures.

Mozambique has an extensive mangrove ecosystem, which has been damaged by cyclones and flooding as well as logging and clearing.

Over its 60-year lifespan, the MozBlue project is expected to remove about 20.4 million tonnes of CO2, contributing to efforts to mitigate climate change, Fotuhi said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us