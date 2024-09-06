Rebecca Cheptegei, a promising Ugandan long-distance runner, tragically lost her life on Thursday in the Kenyan capital Nairobi following a horrific act on her that sent shockwaves through the athletic community and beyond.

“Our sport has lost a talented athlete in the most tragic and unthinkable circumstances,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe in a statement.

80% of her body suffered burns following a petrol attack allegedly carried out by her partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, police said. Her attacker also reportedly suffered burns and was taken to hospital.

Cheptegei, known for her resilience and determination, had been making significant strides in her running career before the tragedy struck last week.

Rising talent

She represented Uganda at this year's Paris Olympics, showcasing her talent on the global stage. Her dedication to her sport and her passion for representing her country were evident to all, many people say on social media.

Over the past 15 years, the 33-year-old had represented her nation at major championships on the track, roads, cross country, and mountains.

Her most notable achievement was her victory in the up and downhill race at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in 2022.

A talented teenager, Cheptegei represented Uganda at the 2010 World Cross Country Championships in Bydgoszcz, where she placed 15th individually and earned bronze in the team competition.

She competed in the senior race at the following year’s edition in Punta Umbria, and went on to represent Uganda on the track at the World Military Games later that year.

She made her third World Cross Country Championships appearance in 2013 and competed at the African Cross Country Championships in 2014.

After making her marathon debut in 2021, she set a Ugandan record of 2:22:47 in 2022 in what was just her fourth race at the distance. That came just six weeks after her victory at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai.

Last year she finished 14th in the marathon at the World Championships in Budapest. She finished just outside of the medals in the half marathon at the African Games earlier this year, then went on to make her Olympic debut in Paris, placing 44th in the marathon in 2:32:14.

Remembering a lost star

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote Uganda Athletics on X shortly after announcing her death.

Kenya’s Ministry of Youth Affairs, in a strongly worded statement, said it was committed to justice for Rebecca.

“This is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles.”

World Atletics also echoed this emotion, stating it was time to bring “together stakeholders from all areas of athletics to combine forces to protect our female athletes to the best of our abilities from abuse of all kinds.”

Despite her untimely passing, fans on social media say Rebecca Cheptegei's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

“Her courage, determination, and talent will serve as a beacon of hope for those who aspire to achieve greatness,” wrote a mourner on X.

