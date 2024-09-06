TÜRKİYE
UN demands full probe into Israel's killing of Turkish-American activist
'Civilians must be must be protected at all times,' says UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank. / Others
September 6, 2024

The UN has called for a "full investigation" and accountability for the killing of a Turkish-American peace activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.

In response to a question on whether UN denounces the killing of the activist, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a news conference said: "I can tell you that we would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable."

"Again, civilians must be must be protected at all times," he added.

Asked about whether there have been any accountability for any UN personnel killed by Israel, Dujarric said: "We have not seen anything."

"Once the fighting stops"

He said investigations and the issue of accountability would happen "once the fighting stops."

"We have seen some movement towards accountability on the issue of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees," he said.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

Eygi, who was born in the Turkish city of Antalya in 1998, succumbed to her injuries despite attempts by medical teams to revive her, according to Fouad Nafaa, director of the Rafidia Hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire on a group of Palestinians participating in a demonstration condemning the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih in Beita, south of Nablus.

