Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources has said.

Saliha Aybiyik, codenamed Nujiyan Amed, who was in charge of the terrorist group's operation in Iran, was targeted in an operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah on Saturday.

She had been active in the terror group since 1993.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

This operation was part of Türkiye's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against the terror group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.