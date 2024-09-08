AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya primary school fire death toll rises to 21
The death toll following a recent fire incident at a primary school in central Kenya has risen to 21.
Kenya primary school fire death toll rises to 21
Deadly fire broke out at Hillside Endarasha Academy in central Kenya's county of Nyeri on September 6, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2024

A fire broke out at a girls' boarding school in a town in central Kenya late on Saturday, leaving at least three students injured and destroying property, the Kenya Red Cross and police said.

The fire follows the death of at least 21 students in a blaze at a boarding primary school, Hillside Endarasha Academy, in Nyeri, also in central Kenya, early on Friday.

"A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County," the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on the X platform late on Saturday.

Early on Sunday, it said the fire had been contained and that three minor injuries had been recorded.

Fire contained

Kenya Police spokesperson Resila Onyango also said late on Saturday that a fire at the school had been contained. She did not say what had caused the blaze.

Moments after the blaze was extinguished, police, fire and rescue squads could be seen using flashlights to search for any students and salvageable property in the wrecked dormitories, according to a Reuters witness.

The death toll in the Friday fire was initially given as 17, but a government statement seen by Reuters on Sunday showed it had now risen to 21.

Nineteen bodies were recovered at the scene of the inferno, while two victims died at hospitals where they had been taken for treatment, the statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us