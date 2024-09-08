AFRICA
Nigeria fuel tanker crash leaves at least 48 people dead
At least 48 people have been confirmed dead after a fuel tanker collided with another truck in Nigeria's Niger State on Sunday.
Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago described the incident as unfortunate. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2024

At least 48 people were killed on Sunday after a fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another vehicle in Nigeria, an official said.

"The death toll is 48," spokesperson for the Niger State governor confirmed in a statement to media.

The explosion occurred when a tanker loaded with petrol collided with a truck carrying cattle and merchants at Angei district in northcentral Niger State, Abdullahi Baba Arah, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said in a statement.

"Over 30 people are already confirmed dead, with over 50 cattle burnt alive," he disclosed.

'Unfortunate' incident

He said the agency's rapid response team (RRT) is already conducting search and response operation at the scene.

A spokesperson for the emergency agency, Ibrahim Husseini told Anadolu from the scene that a search operation was underway as at Sunday evening.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago described the incident as unfortunate, extending his sympathy to the bereaved families and communities.

SOURCE:AA
