Sudan flood death toll rises to 205
At least 205 people have died after floods hit war-affected Sudan, the government said on Sunday.
More than 26,000 homes have been completely damaged as a result of flooding, the Sudanese government said on September 8, 2024. / Photo: AP
September 8, 2024

The death toll from floods and rains in Sudan has gone up to 205, with deaths from cholera reaching 185, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Some 268 new cholera cases have been recorded, including six deaths in the states of Kassala, Nile River, and Gedarif, the ministry said in a report.

This brings the total number of cholera cases in the seven affected states to 5,692, including 185 deaths.

On August 12, the authorities declared cholera an epidemic in the country.

Over 26,000 homes 'completely damaged'

In the same report, the ministry said the number of deaths from floods and rains has reached 205, with 886 others injured.

More than 26,000 homes have been completely damaged, while 33,000 homes have been partially damaged due to floods and rains since June, it added.

Earlier in the day, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that more than 172,000 Sudanese people have been displaced due to floods and rains in 15 out of 18 states since June.

SOURCE:AA
