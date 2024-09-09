AFRICA
Erdogan congratulates Tebboune on re-election
Election results reflect strong support of Algerian people for steps taken over past five years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
President Erdogan also invited Tebboune to visit Türkiye. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his success in presidential elections.

During a phone call on Sunday, President Erdogan noted that the election results reflect the strong support of the Algerian people for the steps taken over the past five years.

He expressed confidence that Algeria's stability and prosperity would continue to strengthen in the new term and emphasised his belief that Türkiye-Algeria relations would keep developing in all areas, in a manner befitting the brotherly ties between the two nations.

Algeria's incumbent President Tebboune won his second five-year presidential term in early elections held on Saturday. During a press conference, the head of Algerian electoral authority announced on Sunday that Tebboune won with 94.65 percent of the votes.

President Erdogan also invited Tebboune to visit Türkiye. He commended Algeria's efforts as a temporary member of the UN Security Council in supporting the Palestinian cause and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for these efforts.

Erdogan stressed that both countries would continue to intensify their efforts to end the Israeli attacks on the oppressed Palestinian people.

SOURCE:TRT World
