Jannik Sinner clinched his first US Open title on Sunday, defeating Taylor Fritz in a challenging final.

Despite a brief lapse in the third set, Sinner's skill and determination prevailed, securing the victory.

The tournament heralds a significant change in the landscape of men's tennis.

For the first time since 2002, none of the "Big Three" (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer) won a Grand Slam. Instead, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have emerged as the new dominant forces.

Drug controversy

Sinner's victory came amidst a cloud of controversy surrounding a recent doping case.

Sinner admitted Sunday that the controversy over his two failed drugs tests "was and is still on my mind."

He escaped a lengthy ban when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) found he was not guilty of wrongdoing after he had been ina dvertently contaminated by his physio.

The Italian sacked physio Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara, citing a loss of confidence in them.

Scepticism

The decision to clear the Italian was met with scepticism by some players in the locker room who suggested that Sinner had benefitted from preferential treatment due to his status in the sport.

"It was, and it's still on my mind. It's not that it's gone, but when I'm on court, I try to focus about the game, I try to handle the situation the best possible way, communication with the team, in the practice courts," said the world number one.

Sinner admitted that the case had cast a cloud over him but he believes that fans and most players have been supportive.

His triumph on Sunday allowed him become the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season.

Analysts have praised Sinner for maintaining his focus despite the ordeal and delivering a remarkable performance.

Observers say Sinner's victory and Alcaraz's earlier triumphs suggest that a new era of men's tennis is dawning as a new generation of tennis stars takes centre stage.

