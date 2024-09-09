SPORTS
Rugby star Kolisi returns to South Africa's Hollywoodbets
Siyamthanda Kolisi will rejoin South African team upon completion of "his national duties" for Racing 92.
Kolisi is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks.  / Photo: AFP
September 9, 2024

The Hollywoodbets Sharks have announced the return of their captain, Siyamthanda Kolisi, after a season abroad with French club Racing 92.

Kolisi, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks, will rejoin his South African team upon completion of "his national duties."

The Sharks' Director of Rugby, Neil Powell, praised Kolisi's leadership and passion, stating that his return will be a significant boost to the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome our two-time World Cup-winning captain back to the Hollywoodbets Sharks...The addition of Siya to our line-up is incredibly exciting, and we are confident that our fans are eager to see him back in action at Hollywoodbets Kings Park,” said Devin Heffer, Brand and Communications Manager at Hollywoodbets in a statement on Monday.

Grateful Koliso

Kolisi thanked both Racing 92 and the Hollywoodbets Sharks for making his return possible.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories. We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home.

"I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life," Kolisi said.

