AFRICA
3 MIN READ
At least nine migrants die off Senegal's coast
At least nine irregular migrants have died off Senegal's coast after their boat capsized on Sunday.
At least nine migrants die off Senegal's coast
Several Senegalese locals said the boat was carrying dozens of migrants. / Photo: AA / Others
September 9, 2024

At least nine people have died after their boat sank off the coast of Senegal, the navy said on Monday, in the latest migration-linked tragedy to occur off West Africa.

The pirogue, which was "involved in irregular emigration", capsized on Sunday off the coast of the western town of Mbour, the navy said in a post on X.

The navy said it had launched a search involving three vessels and a Spanish maritime patrol aircraft.

"Nine lifeless bodies were discovered and three survivors identified. An unknown number of people have been rescued by local fishermen", it said, without giving the number of missing.

Departure point

The search is ongoing along the coast, AFP journalists saw.

Several locals said the boat was carrying dozens of migrants, but AFP was unable to verify this.

Onlookers and relatives of the victims gathered on the shore for news of the missing.

Senegal's coasts are one of the main departure points for thousands of migrants heading to Europe.

Perilous journey

The Atlantic route is particularly perilous due to the strong currents, with thousands of deaths and disappearances every year on overloaded, often unseaworthy boats.

Over 22,000 migrants have already landed in Spain's Canary Islands so far this year, more than double the number from the previous year.

"It's a real catastrophe that we're currently experiencing, and unfortunately we're going to continue to do so because young people are so determined to leave," Mohamed Barro, a local councillor, told AFP.

He said he lost his 38-year-old nephew, who was married with two children, in the shipwreck and had been waiting five hours to recover his body from the morgue at a local hospital.

Spain's agreement with Senegal

During a three-day West African tour at the end of August, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a new agreement with Senegal aimed at regularising migration.

The accord covers new economic sectors and includes training for Senegalese who settle in Spain.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us