AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Nigeria fuel tanker crash death toll climbs to 59
At least 59 people have been confirmed dead after a fuel tanker crashed with another truck in Nigeria's Niger State on Sunday.
Nigeria fuel tanker crash death toll climbs to 59
Images showed burned-out shells of the vehicles, one still billowing with smoke and flames after the incident in Nigeria's Niger State on September 8, 2024. / Photo: AFP
September 9, 2024

A fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northern Nigeria, killing at least 59 people, a rescue agency said on Monday.

Photographs released by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency or SEMA showed workers burying more than a dozen blackened and charred bodies of victims from Sunday's early morning incident.

Images showed burned-out shells of the vehicles, one still billowing with smoke and flames after the incident in Niger's Agaie local government district.

Ibrahim Husseini, spokesperson for the Niger SEMA, told AFP the number of fatalities had risen to 59 on Monday from an initial toll of 52, when more victims were discovered in the wreckage and one of the injured died.

More bodies 'could be discovered'

On Sunday, most of the victims were given a mass burial.

"It is possible that more dead bodies could be discovered," Husseini said in a text message.

The explosion happened after a petrol tanker loaded with PMS (fuel) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle, according to SEMA.

Two other vehicles, a crane and a pickup truck, were also involved, it added.

'Colossal' loss

Niger State Governor Mohammed Um aru Bago expressed sadness over the "colossal" loss, urging local residents to remain calm.

More than 50 cattle were also burnt alive.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), more than 5,000 people died in road accidents in Nigeria in 2023, compared to nearly 6,500 the previous year.

But according to the World Health Organization, the figures do not take into account accidents not reported to the authorities.

Cost of living

Deadly fires and explosions also happen in the fuel and oil infrastructure in Nigeria, one of the continent's largest crude producers where petroleum theft is a major issue.

Two years ago, around 110 people died when an illegal oil refinery exploded in the south of the country.

Nigeria recently has faced serious fuel shortages after the National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) said it was struggling with debts to suppliers.

A sudden increase in fuel prices by NNPCL last week has added to the financial burden for Nigerians already coping with a cost of living crisis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us