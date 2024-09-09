AFRICA
Guinea-Bissau seizes over 2,600kgs of cocaine on plane
Guinea-Bissau has seized at least 2,600 kilogrammes of cocaine on a plane from Venezuela.
Drug smugglers often use West African countries as a transit point to ship cocaine from South America to Europe. / Photo: AP
September 9, 2024

Police in Guinea-Bissau have seized 2.63 tonnes (2,630kgs) of cocaine found on an airplane that arrived from Venezuela in the West African country's capital, the judicial police said.

Agents confiscated 78 bales of drugs that were smuggled in on a Gulfstream IV aircraft during a raid on Saturday afternoon at Bissau's Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, the police said in a statement.

The aircraft's entire crew of five, including the pilot, was arrested. They included two Mexican nationals as well as citizens of Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil.

The detainees will appear before a regional court on Monday for interrogation, the statement said.

Transit point

Police said the raid, codenamed "Operation Landing", was carried out in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre-Narcotics.

Drug smugglers often use West African countries as a transit point to ship cocaine from South America to Europe. The seizure at the weekend is one of the biggest recorded in recent years.

Cocaine remains among the most widely used drugs worldwide with 23 million users, according to the 2024 UN World Drug Report.

SOURCE:Reuters
