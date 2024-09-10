AFRICA
Morocco issues fresh warning for severe weather
The alert comes as Morocco continues to recover from devastating floods that swept through southeastern provinces over the weekend.
Recent floods have killed 11 people in Morocco. / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2024

The Moroccan Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) has issued an orange alert, warning of severe thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds in several regions of the country.

The alert covers Oued Ed-Dahab and Aousserd on Tuesday and Figuig, Jerada, Oujda-Angad, Taourirt, Boulemane, Midelt, and Errachidia from Wednesday to Thursday.

Residents are urged to take precautions due to the risk of localised flooding, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the affected areas, with some regions potentially receiving up to 40 millimetres of rain.

Devastating floods

This alert comes as Morocco continues to recover from devastating floods that swept through southeastern provinces over the weekend.

The floods claimed 11 lives and caused significant damage to infrastructure and property. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate nine missing individuals, authorities said.

The government says it is working to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance to affected communities after flood waters disrupted essential services such as electricity, water, and telecommunication in some areas.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
