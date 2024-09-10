Two new laws in Angola will limit the work of the media and clamp down on protests critical of the government, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

The bills signed into law by President Joao Lourenco on August 29 "fail to meet international human rights standards and will severely restrict freedoms of the media, expression and association," the global rights watchdog said.

The Bill on the Crimes of Vandalism of Public Goods and Services imposes prison terms of up to 25 years for protests that result in vandalism and service disruptions, HRW said in a statement.

It imposes jail terms of up to 15 years for sharing or publishing information, including photographs and drawings, relating to security measures for public places.

Journalists condemn law

The bill "defines the simple act of recording or facilitating the recording, through analogue or digital media, photographs, videos, or drawings, of the security measures for public infrastructure and services as an attempt against the security of public goods and services," HRW said.

The bill also allows authorities to adopt "appropriate measures" to prevent damage of public infrastructure or services, leaving open what these measures might be.

Angola's non-government Association for Justice, Peace and Democracy group told HRW this would allow the prosecution of anyone who organises public anti-government protests.

Opposition activists and journalists in Angola have also condemned the law.

Disrupt broadcast without prior order

HRW said the National Security Bill allows security forces to prohibit radio broadcasts and cut telecommunication services without a court order under "exceptional circumstances", which are not defined.

It also requires people to report to authorities any information about risks and threats to national security, with criminal prosecution possible for failing to do so.

"The government's adoption of two repressive laws portends serious challenges to the operation of media and civil society groups in Angola," HRW senior researcher for Africa, Zenaida Machado, said in the statement.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.