SPORTS
3 MIN READ
AFCON qualifiers: Rwanda hold Nigeria, Salah scores for Egypt
Rwanda are 92 places below Nigeria in the world rankings, but their commitment and energy during the match were commendable, analysts say.
AFCON qualifiers: Rwanda hold Nigeria, Salah scores for Egypt
Rwanda held Nigeria to a goalless draw in AFCON qualifier in Kigali. Photo: Rwanda Presidency/x / Others
September 11, 2024

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt cruised to a 4-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday as matchday two of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying drew to a close.

Other African powerhouses had mixed fortunes with South Africa snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win in South Sudan while Nigeria were held 0-0 in Rwanda.

Jean-Philippe Krasso, a late addition to the Côte d'Ivoire squad, opened the scoring as the defending champions beat Chad 2-0 in Yaounde to lead Group G by three points from Zambia.

East Africa had cause for celebrations with Kenya beating Namibia 2-1 and Tanzania edging Guinea 2-1 to collect maximum points from away outings.

Evading defenders

Travel difficulties meant Botswana arrived in Francistown from Mauritania only seven hours before facing record seven-time AFCON title-holders Egypt, captained by Salah.

The home team fell behind after only four minutes when a Salah shot was parried by goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko and Mahmoud Hassan -- popularly known as Trezeguet -- netted.

Trezeguet struck again to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time advantage that was increased on 56 minutes when Salah tapped in a cross that evaded four defenders.

Mostafa Fathy completed the rout in added time to give Group C leaders Egypt a maximum six points, having launched their campaign last Friday with a 3-0 win over Cape Verde.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari starred for Rwanda as they held 2024 AFCON runners-up Nigeria before a vibrant Kigali crowd that included President Paul Kagame.

Goal disallowed

Ntwari repeatedly defied the Super Eagles, especially Ademola Lookman, the lone African among the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or men's award.

Lookman claimed a hat-trick when Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League final in Dublin this year.

Midway through the first half, a goal for Nigeria was disallowed because of a foul.

Rwanda are 92 places below Nigeria in the world rankings, but their commitment and energy were commendable, and the Wasps deserved the point.

Nigeria have four points, Benin three, Rwanda two and Libya one in Group D. The next assignments for the Nigerians are home and away fixtures against the Libyans in October.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us