Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt cruised to a 4-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday as matchday two of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying drew to a close.

Other African powerhouses had mixed fortunes with South Africa snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win in South Sudan while Nigeria were held 0-0 in Rwanda.

Jean-Philippe Krasso, a late addition to the Côte d'Ivoire squad, opened the scoring as the defending champions beat Chad 2-0 in Yaounde to lead Group G by three points from Zambia.

East Africa had cause for celebrations with Kenya beating Namibia 2-1 and Tanzania edging Guinea 2-1 to collect maximum points from away outings.

Evading defenders

Travel difficulties meant Botswana arrived in Francistown from Mauritania only seven hours before facing record seven-time AFCON title-holders Egypt, captained by Salah.

The home team fell behind after only four minutes when a Salah shot was parried by goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko and Mahmoud Hassan -- popularly known as Trezeguet -- netted.

Trezeguet struck again to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time advantage that was increased on 56 minutes when Salah tapped in a cross that evaded four defenders.

Mostafa Fathy completed the rout in added time to give Group C leaders Egypt a maximum six points, having launched their campaign last Friday with a 3-0 win over Cape Verde.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari starred for Rwanda as they held 2024 AFCON runners-up Nigeria before a vibrant Kigali crowd that included President Paul Kagame.

Goal disallowed

Ntwari repeatedly defied the Super Eagles, especially Ademola Lookman, the lone African among the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or men's award.

Lookman claimed a hat-trick when Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League final in Dublin this year.

Midway through the first half, a goal for Nigeria was disallowed because of a foul.

Rwanda are 92 places below Nigeria in the world rankings, but their commitment and energy were commendable, and the Wasps deserved the point.

Nigeria have four points, Benin three, Rwanda two and Libya one in Group D. The next assignments for the Nigerians are home and away fixtures against the Libyans in October.

