Benin canoe race

Hundreds of canoes and barges thronged the centuries-old lake village of Ganvie in Benin for its annual festival celebrating its history and heritage with vibrant music, dance, and boat regattas, as well as traditional food and spiritual ceremonies.The annual Festival of Nautical Sports, Cultures, and Arts (FESCAN) highlights the vibrant life and traditions of the lake-dwelling community, a village perched on stilts, lying just north of the capital Cotonou on Lake Nokoue.Canoe races were a major attraction, drawing participants from across the region.Packed onto boats, spectators cheered on their favourite teams and savoured the lively atmosphere. This year's event was held from August 24 to 31.Nicknamed “The Venice of Africa”, Ganvie was built on water by Africans who escaped from slavery in the 18th century. It is now a tourist destination known for its stilt homes and cultural heritage.