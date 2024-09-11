BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Rail vandalism costs South Africa billions
Authorities say the destruction has a direct impact on the amount of freight transported via the railway system.
Rail vandalism costs South Africa billions
Authorities are concerned of impact on the mining market. Photo:  Transnet / Others
September 11, 2024

Vandalism to rail infrastructure is costing South Africa approximately R5 billion ($279,807) annually, according to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

This destruction has a direct impact on the amount of freight transported via the railway system.

Creecy, speaking to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, highlighted the urgent need to address the issue.

“At the moment, Transnet is moving somewhere between about 149/150 million tonnes It’s not enough for our economy, it’s not enough to protect the jobs in mining. And I think that it also means we run the risk of losing market share," Minister Creecy said.

Economic shortfall

The economy requires 220 to 250 million tonnes of freight to be moved by rail each year, but the current rate is insufficient.

This shortfall poses a threat to jobs in the mining sector and could lead to South Africa losing market share to neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Namibia.

Creecy expressed concern about recent agreements between Mozambique and Zimbabwe to build a new rail line, which could divert freight traffic away from South Africa.

The minister emphasised the importance of taking decisive action to protect the country's rail infrastructure and ensure the efficient transportation of goods.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us