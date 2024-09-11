Vandalism to rail infrastructure is costing South Africa approximately R5 billion ($279,807) annually, according to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

This destruction has a direct impact on the amount of freight transported via the railway system.

Creecy, speaking to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, highlighted the urgent need to address the issue.

“At the moment, Transnet is moving somewhere between about 149/150 million tonnes It’s not enough for our economy, it’s not enough to protect the jobs in mining. And I think that it also means we run the risk of losing market share," Minister Creecy said.

Economic shortfall

The economy requires 220 to 250 million tonnes of freight to be moved by rail each year, but the current rate is insufficient.

This shortfall poses a threat to jobs in the mining sector and could lead to South Africa losing market share to neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Namibia.

Creecy expressed concern about recent agreements between Mozambique and Zimbabwe to build a new rail line, which could divert freight traffic away from South Africa.

The minister emphasised the importance of taking decisive action to protect the country's rail infrastructure and ensure the efficient transportation of goods.

