BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Malawi welcomes first fuel train in 42 years
President Lazarus Chakwera, who inaugurated the train’s arrival, called it a “great milestone” for the country.
Malawi welcomes first fuel train in 42 years
Previous governments had neglected the railway network in favour of road transport . Photo: Others  / Others
September 11, 2024

For the first time in four decades, Malawi has received a fuel train following the rehabilitation of its railway line, which had been in disrepair for years.

On Wednesday, the fuel train, carrying 1.2 million liters of fuel from Beira, Mozambique, arrived in Malawi’s southern region.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who inaugurated the train’s arrival, called it a “great milestone” for the country, stating that it would significantly contribute to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

“For 42 years, our railway lines were in ruins, and we have relied on trucks to import fuel, a costly method.

Fixing systems

Today, we witness the first fuel train in many years thanks to the rehabilitation of the system,” Chakwera said. He added that his government is committed to fixing systems to improve living standards.

Economist Milward Tobias described the event as a “step in the right direction” for Malawi’s economy, noting that the shift to rail transport would result in significant s avings in fuel transportation costs.

Since 1993, when Malawi transitioned to a multi-party political system, previous governments had neglected the railway network in favour of road transport for importing fuel from Mozambique and Tanzania.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us