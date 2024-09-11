AFRICA
Mali suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde
Mali has suspended French-language channel TV5 Monde for three months over what it terms "unbalanced" coverage.
September 11, 2024

Mali's ruling junta has suspended French-language channel TV5 Monde for three months for what it called a lack of "balance" in a news item, the media regulator said in a statement received by AFP Wednesday.

The High Authority for Communication (HAC) criticised TV5 Monde for having reported on the death of at least 15 civilians in drone strikes in the northern town of Tinzaouatene without taking into account the Malian army's version of events.

The offending report appeared on August 25 on the channel's Africa programme, which is widely followed in Mali.

"TV5 Monde regrets this situation, and in particular the fact that it was not approached by the HAC and was unable to provide any explanations regarding the facts of which it is accused," it said in a statement.

Malian army's version 'given on August 26'

The channel said that the Malian army had not yet provided its version of events at the time the channel broadcast its report on the drone strikes, "despite direct requests from TV5 Monde."

"However, the Malian army's version was given by TV5 Monde in a news item dated August 26," the channel said.

The West African country has been ruled by military leaders since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

Breaking away from former colonial ruler, France, the junta has instead turned politically and militarily towards Russia.

TV5 Monde joins list of suspended outlets

Since taking power, Mali's military leaders have suspended French outlets France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI).

The junta suspended France 2 in early 2024, before news channel LCI suffered the same fate at the end of August.

Correspondents from a number of foreign media have been forced to leave, go into exile or cease work.

TV5 Monde aims to promote French culture and creativity, with ownership shared between French, Belgian, Swiss, Canadian and Quebec public broadcasting companies.

SOURCE:AFP
