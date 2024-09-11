A Nigerian judge on Wednesday granted bail to 10 people charged with treason and conspiring to incite the military to mutiny following last month's protests against a cost of living crisis.

Nigerians protested for 10 days last month against high inflation that has made it difficult for ordinary people to meet their basic needs.

The protests, which saw thousands take to the streets, were met with a deadly crackdown by security forces. Amnesty International said at least 13 people were killed although security forces denied using lethal force.

Judge Emeka Nwite on Wednesday said he had granted bail to nine men and a woman, using the court's discretion. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Risk death penalty

"Irrespective of the nature of offence and the severity of punishment, I here grant the accused bail at the sum of 10 million naira each," he said in a ruling.

The government had opposed bail when the charges were presented last week. If found guilty of the offence, the accused could face the death penalty.

Amnesty International has urged the government to unconditionally release all the people arrested during the protests.

The court adjourned the trial to September 27.

