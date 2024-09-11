AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ten suspects charged with treason in Nigeria granted bail
Ten suspects charged with treason over the recent cost of living protests in Nigeria have been granted bail.
Ten suspects charged with treason in Nigeria granted bail
Nigerian Judge Emeka Nwite on September 11, 2024 said he had granted bail to nine men and a woman, using the court's discretion. / Photo: Getty Images
September 11, 2024

A Nigerian judge on Wednesday granted bail to 10 people charged with treason and conspiring to incite the military to mutiny following last month's protests against a cost of living crisis.

Nigerians protested for 10 days last month against high inflation that has made it difficult for ordinary people to meet their basic needs.

The protests, which saw thousands take to the streets, were met with a deadly crackdown by security forces. Amnesty International said at least 13 people were killed although security forces denied using lethal force.

Judge Emeka Nwite on Wednesday said he had granted bail to nine men and a woman, using the court's discretion. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Risk death penalty

"Irrespective of the nature of offence and the severity of punishment, I here grant the accused bail at the sum of 10 million naira each," he said in a ruling.

The government had opposed bail when the charges were presented last week. If found guilty of the offence, the accused could face the death penalty.

Amnesty International has urged the government to unconditionally release all the people arrested during the protests.

The court adjourned the trial to September 27.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us