Authorities have recorded an "unprecedented" 13 dengue cases in Central Africa's capital Bangui and the surrounding area since July, the country's health minister Pierre Somse said.

Dengue is a common virus in hot countries and spreads in urban and semi-urban areas through mosquito bites.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are between 100 million and 400 million dengue cases a year.

"The health and population ministry has recorded an unprecedented level of dengue cases," Somse said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

No specific treatment

"In 2024, from July to September, the Pasteur Institute in Bangui confirmed 13 cases."

Like malaria, which is also spread by mosquitoes, dengue provokes a strong fever but rarely death.

There is no specific treatment for dengue, according to the WHO, and early detection is the key to lowering the fatality rates of severe dengue.

Last month, Central Africa, and in particular Bangui, was grappling with an mpox outbreak.

