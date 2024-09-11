AFRICA
2 MIN READ
CAR records 'unprecedented' dengue outbreak
Authorities in the Central African Republic (CAR) have recorded an "unprecedented" number of dengue fever cases.
CAR records 'unprecedented' dengue outbreak
Like malaria, which is also spread by mosquitoes, dengue provokes a strong fever but rarely death. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2024

Authorities have recorded an "unprecedented" 13 dengue cases in Central Africa's capital Bangui and the surrounding area since July, the country's health minister Pierre Somse said.

Dengue is a common virus in hot countries and spreads in urban and semi-urban areas through mosquito bites.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are between 100 million and 400 million dengue cases a year.

"The health and population ministry has recorded an unprecedented level of dengue cases," Somse said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

No specific treatment

"In 2024, from July to September, the Pasteur Institute in Bangui confirmed 13 cases."

Like malaria, which is also spread by mosquitoes, dengue provokes a strong fever but rarely death.

There is no specific treatment for dengue, according to the WHO, and early detection is the key to lowering the fatality rates of severe dengue.

Last month, Central Africa, and in particular Bangui, was grappling with an mpox outbreak.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us