The number of forcibly displaced people in Africa has surged to record levels this year driven by conflicts and "repression".

Some 45 million internally displaced people (IDPs) and asylum seekers were registered in Africa over the period.

It means the continent now hosts nearly a half of the world's internal displacement, a report by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies says.

Most of them were forced out of their homes by conflicts such as those in Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which have shown little signs of ending.

Triple numbers

The report finds that the number of forcibly displaced in the continent has risen for the 13th year in a row, and represents a near tripling of the numbers recorded seven years ago.

Sudan recorded 12.6 million internally displaced by mid-year, and is one of nine Africa countries grappling with increased displacement.

"Sudan has the highest number of IDPs in the world and has generated the second highest number of total displacement globally, currently more than 12.6 million, compared to Syria’s almost 13.8 million," the report says.

The other worst African countries are Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Somalia, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic (CAR).

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.