Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and King Charles III agreed to collaborate on global strategies to address climate change in the interest of both countries, according to an official who disclosed details on Thursday.

Nigerian presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said the leaders met on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

"Both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change," Onanuga said in a statement.

He said they also discussed climate change funding.

Diplomatic relations

It was the first time the two leaders had met since the COP 28 Climate Change Summit last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu and Charles also explored opportunities for collaboration ahead of the COP 29 Summit scheduled for Azerbaijan in November, as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next month, according to Onanuga.

Nigeria and its former colonial ruler, Britain, share robust diplomatic, economic and social relations.

