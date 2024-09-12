Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged for a more forceful response from the international community, particularly the UN, against Israel's occupation policies.

In a video message to the Global Call on the Summit of the Future online event on Thursday, Erdogan highlighted the upcoming Summit of the Future as a crucial opportunity to strengthen international solidarity and work toward a peaceful, secure, and just global system.

He described the summit as a rare chance to address the ongoing global conflicts, oppression, hunger, and poverty.

“We are facing a situation where more than 41,000 people have lost their lives, including 17,000 children, over 100,000 people are injured, and nearly all of Gaza has been destroyed,” Erdogan said.

“In the face of Israel's occupation policies, it is imperative that the international community, particularly the UN, raises its voice more strongly. In a world where children are dying from bombs, I openly say that none of us can feel safe.

As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against oppression and alongside the oppressed, and we will not step back from this humanitarian stance,” he added.

Need for a new global governance system

He called on summit participants to fully utilise the opportunity presented by Guterres and emphasised the need for peace to build a secure and prosperous future.

Erdogan pointed to the severe geopolitical impacts of challenges such as terrorism, xenophobia, and climate change, with the situation in Gaza serving as a poignant example.

The president also stressed the need for a global governance system that fairly represents both developed and developing nations.

He advocated for a transition to a system focused on green transformation, climate resilience, and sustainable development, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“We must protect our democracies against all forms of hate speech, racism, and extreme right movements that poison our societies,” Erdogan said, adding that to achieve all these goa ls there is a need to reshape a multilateral system with a focus on justice.

