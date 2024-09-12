AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Africa CDC confident to raise $600m for mpox response
The head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said the agency is able to raise $600 million to fight a surging mpox outbreak.
Africa CDC confident to raise $600m for mpox response
Africa has seen over 26,000 suspected mpox cases including 724 deaths so far in 2024. / Photo: AA / Others
September 12, 2024

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is able to raise $600 million to fight a surging mpox outbreak on the continent, the agency's head said on Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency in mid-August, after a new strain began spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

"If you want to know if I'm positive that we can raise the $600 million, I will safely say yes," Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, told reporters.

In August, the agency put the estimated cost of the mpox response at $245 million and said that it had secured only about $20 million.

Funding from AU countries

Kaseya did not say why the cost, which excludes the cost of vaccines, had increased.

Kaseya said funding could come from African Union countries, development partners, philanthropies and the private sector.

He said that international vaccine alliance GAVI had pledged assistance and Africa CDC was in discussions with The Pandemic Fund, a multilateral organisation that funds pandemic response.

Kaseya said that a transfer of technology to the continent would reduce the price of vaccines by 80%-90%.

Amount

Africa CDC said last month that talks had started with Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic to manufacture its mpox vaccine in Africa, which Kaseya said would help make the vaccine affordable for African countries.

Kaseya will announce the amount raised at the UN General Assembly in New York this month.

Africa has seen over 26,000 suspected mpox cases including 724 deaths so far this year, Africa CDC data showed.

In Democratic Republic of Congo, children under 15 years account for about 60% of suspected cases and 80% of deaths this year, UNICEF said in a statement on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us