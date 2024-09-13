Sweden's right-wing government has announced plans to significantly increase payments to immigrants who voluntarily return to their countries of origin.

This move marks a shift in the country's migration policy, which was once seen as a haven for refugees and persecuted individuals.

Starting in 2026, eligible immigrants could receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), a substantial increase from the current maximum of 40,000 kronor per family.

"We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy," Migration Minister Johan Forssell told reporters, as the government presented its latest move to crack down on migration.

Return home

The government hopes that this increased incentive will encourage more immigrants to return home, particularly those who are unemployed or struggling to integrate into Swedish society.

However, the government-appointed inquiry raised concerns about the potential costs and effectiveness of such a measure.

Sweden has faced challenges in integrating immigrants, and this policy change is part of a broader effort to address these issues.

Other European countries also offer financial incentives for migrants to return home, though the amounts vary significantly.

The Swedish government has implemented several measures to curb migration in recent years, including tightening asylum rules and family reunification requirements.

These changes reflect a shift in the country's approach to immigration, moving away from its previous open-door policy.

