Liverpool boss denies players are 'distracted' over contracts
With several key Liverpool players approaching the end of their contracts, there has been speculation about their future at the club.
Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield has been under the spotlight / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2024

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has dismissed concerns about the potential distraction of player contract negotiations.

At a press conference on Friday, Slot reiterated that the club does not discuss contract matters publicly and that his focus remains on the team's performance.

Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield is most talked about at the moment, with varying reports suggesting the Egyptianhas hinted he could be in his final year with the Reds.

Strong team attitude

However, Slot insists that these discussions are not affecting the team's morale or preparation.

"It's the boring answer," Slot said. "We don't talk about contracts here. Is it a distraction? No, it isn't. I am fully focused on the individuals and the team to work with them to get the best possible out of them."

As the season progresses, fans watch to see how the contract situations of Liverpool's players develop.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
