Aysenur Ezgi Eygi's body arrives in Türkiye for burial
Eygi, 26, was killed on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus.
Turkish diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem coordinated the transfer of Eygi's body from Tel Aviv to Baku before the final journey to Türkiye. / Photo: AA
September 13, 2024

The body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, arrived in Istanbul via Azerbaijan.

A Turkish Airlines plane brought Eygi's body to the Istanbul Airport, where a ceremony was held on Friday.

Ambassador Ayse Sozen Usluer, Istanbul representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and other Turkish officials attended the event. Her body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, was received by a military squad at the airport.

Following the ceremony, Eygi's body was flown to Izmir for burial in Aydin on Saturday, southwestern Türkiye.

Eygi, 26, was killed on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus. Turkish diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem coordinated the transfer of Eygi's body from Tel Aviv to Baku before the final journey to Türkiye.

Türkiye also launched investigation into the killing under domestic law on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRT World
