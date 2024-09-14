The funeral procession for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, is taking place in her hometown in Türkiye.

"Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, like all our martyrs, is immortal to us," Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said in Didim, Aydin, as he offered condolences to Aysenur’s family on Saturday.

"Her spirit gives us strength," he added.

26-year-old Eygi was in Beita, Nablus, peacefully protesting illegal Israeli settlements when she was struck by a gunshot to the head, fired by Israeli military forces.

Kurtulmus vowed that Türkiye would hold Israel accountable for her killing and that Tel Aviv would answer for its actions in international courts.

Away from the main protest area

Eygi's body was returned to Türkiye on Friday for an autopsy and burial. Initial findings from her autopsy, conducted at the İzmir Forensic Medicine Institute, revealed a head injury caused by a gunshot wound to the lower ear.

The cause of death was recorded as "skull fracture, brain haemorrhage, and brain tissue damage."

An initial autopsy was performed last week at the Forensic Medicine Institute of An-Najah National University in Nablus. Results confirmed that a sniper's gunshot wound to the head caused Eygi’s death.

Eyewitnesses reported that Eygi was in an olive grove, away from the main protest area, when she was fatally shot.