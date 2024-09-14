AFRICA
South Africa VP Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing during speech
Paul Mashatile collapsed while addressing a gathering commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader.
Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile was said to have  struggled with the heat   / Photo: AFP
September 14, 2024

South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile was fine after having struggled with the heat while giving a speech on Saturday afternoon, the premier of Limpopo province told state broadcaster SABC.

Mashatile collapsed while addressing a gathering commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, 412 kilometres (256 miles) north east of Johannensburg, SABC reported.

Limpopo's provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, told the the broadcaster Mashatile was not in danger, having struggled with the heat towards the end of his speech.

"The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he's ok and there's no need to worry," Ramathuba said.

SOURCE:Reuters
