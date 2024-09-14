SPORTS
Forest stun Liverpool as Haaland's brace lifts Man City to win
Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 at home to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal.   / Photo: Reuters
September 14, 2024

Liverpool's perfect start under manager Arne Slot came to an abrupt end as Nottingham Forest stunned Anfield with a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the only goal 18 minutes from time to secure Forest's first away league win against Liverpool in 55 years.

Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 at home to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season after Erling Haaland netted twice following the fastest goal of the season from the visitors.

Brentford had the perfect start when Yoane Wissa opened the scoring 22 seconds after kickoff to stun the Etihad Stadium but Haaland restored parity in the 19th minute when he scored from a tight angle with just his second touch of the game.

Haaland then made it 2-1 when Ederson booted the ball upfield where the No rwegian striker outmuscled defender Ethan Pinnock and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Mark Flekken for his ninth goal of the season.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice including a last-gasp penalty as they clawed their way back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 Premier League draw against promoted Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The point was huge relief for Palace, who were booed off the pitch at halftime, and leaves them on two points after four matches this season.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
