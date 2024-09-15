Sunday, September 15, 2024

1050 GMT — Gaza death toll climbs to 41,206 as number of injured people also rises

Relentless Israeli attacks claimed 24 more lives in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,206, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 95,337 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 24 people and injured 57 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

06:00 GMT — Illegal settlers, Israeli soldiers raid West Bank villages

Illegal Israeli settlers and soldiers stormed several villages and towns in the occupied West Bank overnight Saturday, leading to confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Palestinian Television reported that one person was injured during a raid by settlers who were protected by the army in the village of Umm Safa in northern Ramallah.

The report did not specify the nature or source of the injury.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa indicated that dozens of illegal settlers entered Umm Safa, firing live bullets at homes.

05:34 GMT — Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza air strikes

Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza. The Palestinian news agency Wafa said warplanes bombed the area around Abu Sarrar Junction in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Three Palestinians were killed in the attack, while Israeli military vehicles also launched heavy fire on the camp.

The army also targeted a house belonging to the Suweidan family in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

04:46 GMT — Missile from Yemen fell in central Israel — Israeli army

The Israeli military said a missile fired from Yemen crossed into central Israel and "fell in an open area".

The army said in a statement that "a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the East and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported."

"The missile was fired from Yemen," it added in a subsequent statement sent just before 7:00 am (0400 GMT).

"The explosive sounds heard in the last few minutes are from the interceptors. The result of the interception is under review."

04:00 GMT — Gaza authorities warn of humanitarian crisis ahead of winter

The Gaza Media Office warned about a humanitarian disaster facing 2 million displaced Palestinians in besieged Gaza due to Israel's carnage ahead of winter.

Seventy-four percent of the tents for the displaced people are no longer suitable for use, according to government field assessment teams," it said in a statement.

The teams said, as reported by the office, that "100,000 out of 135,000 tents need immediate replacement due to wear and tear" because they "are made of wood, nylon, and fabric, and have deteriorated due to the sun's heat and the harsh climate conditions in Gaza. After 11 continuous months of displacement, they are now completely unusable under these inhumane conditions."

03:30 GMT — Israel wounds 4 in air strike in northern Lebanon's Hermel

Israel has wounded three children and another person in its air strike in the Hermel district of northern Lebanon.

Warplanes "targeted the vicinity of the town of Kouakh in Hermel, resulting in the injury of four people, including three children," according to the Health Ministry.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes launched another airstrike near the town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali in Hermel without providing details about casualties.

03:00 GMT — Thousands of Israelis protest to demand hostage deal with Hamas

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea, Kiryat Gat and other cities to demand a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

Demonstrators gathered to protest in Paris Square in occupied Jerusalem, in front of the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv and near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

"Israeli police closed some roads and passages to block the protesters, but they continued their march to express opposition to Netanyahu's policies and to demand a swift completion of a prisoner and hostage swap deal with Hamas," it said.

02:30 GMT — Netanyahu to expand offensive in northern front with Lebanon: Israeli Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to expand the offensive on the northern front with Lebanon, an Israeli media outlet said.

Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu made the statement during a strategic dialogue session on Thursday to discuss the escalation on the northern front, without specifying the parties involved in the session.

Israel is "on the verge of a broad and strong operation on the northern front," he said.

The channel quoted an unnamed senior official from Netanyahu's office who said, "No date has yet been set" for the escalation "but it is expected in the near future."

