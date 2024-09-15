Galatasaray Club Board Member and Sportif AŞ Vice President Ibrahim Hatipoğlu said that they had a successful transfer period and that they will see the results on the field.

Ibrahim Hatipoğlu made the comments after they defeated Çaykur Rizespor 5-0 in the 5th week of the Trendyol Super League on Saturday night.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen made his debut for Galatasaray since his recent move to the Turkish club from Italian side Napoli on loan. He gave several assists during the game.

''Osimhen is one of the most important strikers in the world,'' Hatipoğlu told journalists after the match at RAMS Park stadium in Istanbul.

"Our new players, who took to the field with a few training sessions, showed how much they will contribute to this team. We gave signals that we deserve the championship. I hope that we will always play well and fight hard and win victories," he said.

''First of all, let's enjoy watching Osimhen this season. Let's show all Turkish football fans Osimhen's performance. He will be with us until June. I hope we will experience our 25th championship with him and advance to the finals in the Europa League," he added.

