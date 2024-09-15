SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Osimhen makes dominant debut for Turkish club Galatasaray
The Nigerian striker played his first game for Galatasaray on Saturday night, helping the club to defeat Çaykur Rizespor 5-0.
Osimhen makes dominant debut for Turkish club Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen moved to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli earlier this month. Photo: Galatasaray/X / Others
September 15, 2024

Galatasaray Club Board Member and Sportif AŞ Vice President Ibrahim Hatipoğlu said that they had a successful transfer period and that they will see the results on the field.

Ibrahim Hatipoğlu made the comments after they defeated Çaykur Rizespor 5-0 in the 5th week of the Trendyol Super League on Saturday night.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen made his debut for Galatasaray since his recent move to the Turkish club from Italian side Napoli on loan. He gave several assists during the game.

''Osimhen is one of the most important strikers in the world,'' Hatipoğlu told journalists after the match at RAMS Park stadium in Istanbul.

"Our new players, who took to the field with a few training sessions, showed how much they will contribute to this team. We gave signals that we deserve the championship. I hope that we will always play well and fight hard and win victories," he said.

''First of all, let's enjoy watching Osimhen this season. Let's show all Turkish football fans Osimhen's performance. He will be with us until June. I hope we will experience our 25th championship with him and advance to the finals in the Europa League," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us