At least two people were killed and 40 others injured due to heavy rains in Libya's southern city of Sebha, according to local authorities on Sunday.

"Homes have been submerged in floodwater and sewage," Mayor Belhaj Ali said, calling the situation "catastrophic."

The city is ruled by the East Libya-based government of Osama Hammad.

The Sebha Municipal Council, for its part, urged all citizens to follow safety instructions to avoid further incidents.

Thunderstorms

On Saturday, the National Weather Centre warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in southern Libya over the weekend, which could lead to river flows and flooding.

Libya is currently governed by two rival administrations: the UN-recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the western part of the country, and the government of Osama Hammad, appointed by the parliament, which operates out of Benghazi and governs the eastern region and parts of the south.

Efforts led by the UN to hold parliamentary and presidential elections have repeatedly stalled, prolonging the country's political deadlock and exacerbating the security situation in the oil-rich nation.

