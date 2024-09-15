TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye restores 3,000-year-old temple in ancient Caria
Archaeologists are carefully reassembling the Temple of Hecate to preserve its historical and cultural significance.
Türkiye restores 3,000-year-old temple in ancient Caria
An aerial view of the 2,100-year-old temple, dedicated to Hecate, who is considered the “goddess of road mouths, gates, night, magic, witchcraft and ghosts” in classical mythology, in Mugla's Yatagan district. / Photo: AA
September 15, 2024

Restoration work is underway at the 3,000-year-old Temple of Hecate in Lagina, an ancient religious site in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Mugla.

The temple, a centre of ancient pagan beliefs, is one of the most significant remnants of the ancient Caria region.

Professor Bilal Sogut, head of the Lagina Excavation Team, noted that the team works year-round, conducting excavation, restoration, and drawing activities at the site.

He highlighted that Lagina, one of the two religious centres of the ancient city of Stratonikeia, is significant due to the presence of a temple dedicated to the ancient goddess Hecate.

The temple is the largest known sacred area and temple dedicated to Hecate, an ancient pagan goddess associated with witchcraft, magic, and the moon.

Preserving an ancient treasure

Archaeologists are currently focused on re-erecting the upper structure of the columns that encircle the naos, the temple’s most sacred area.

They are conducting excavation, drawing work, and temporary anastylosis—reconstructing the temple’s upper structure from original blocks uncovered during excavation, without adding any new elements, according to Sogut.

He further noted that blocks from the temple, dating back 2,100 years, are being carefully repositioned in their original locations.

As restoration continues, the team is working on reassembling the naos and the columns surrounding it, known as the peristasis, to preserve this ancient cultural treasure for future generations.

Caria, the ancient region that was home to Lagina, is located in the southwestern part of Anatolia, modern-day Türkiye, along the Aegean coast. It was bordered by Lydia to the north, Lycia to the southeast, and Phrygia to the northeast.

The region included key cities such as Halicarnassus (modern-day Bodrum), Mylasa (Milas), and Alinda. Caria was known for its distinctive culture, blending Greek, Anatolian, and Persian influences.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us