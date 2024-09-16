Indian police have detained 104 striking workers and union leaders at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India.

Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and better working hours.

On Monday, the workers planned to start a protest march, but were detained as there was no permission given as there are schools, colleges, and hospitals in that area, said senior police officer of Kancheepuram district, K. Shanmugam.

"It is the main area which would become totally paralysed and (the protest would) disturb public peace," he said.

"We have detained them in wedding halls as all of them can't be in stations," he added.

The strike has had a significant impact on Samsung's operations in India, with production at the Chennai plant accounting for roughly one-third of the company's annual revenue in the country.

