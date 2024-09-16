Kenya's government has initiated an audit of the country's national debt, following widespread protests against proposed tax increases in June.

Finance Minister John Mbadi confirmed the move to Reuters on Monday, stating that the audit aims to clarify the exact amounts owed to various creditors.

The East African nation's debt currently stands at a substantial 10.5 trillion shillings ($81.71 billion).

The audit was a key demand of protesters who successfully pressured the government to abandon several planned tax hikes.

No report release date

While the audit has commenced, Mbadi did not provide specific details about the scope of the investigation or when a final report is expected.

The auditor general, an independent constitutional office funded by the state, is overseeing the process.

President William Ruto had initially appointed a committee to conduct the audit, but several appointees, including the head of the Law Society of Kenya, declined the role, insisting that the task should be entrusted to the auditor general.

During his parliamentary vetting, Mbadi pledged to enhance "debt accountability" and promote public understanding of the country's financial situation.

Widespread protests

The protests, which resulted in the deaths of over 50 people, forced President Ruto to abandon the government's financing law and led to credit downgrades from major global rating agencies.

Meanwhile, a team from the International Monetary Fund is currently in Kenya on a fact-finding mission.

The IMF's board is scheduled to meet to review Kenya's economic program and potentially approve a disbursement of $600 million.

