Monday, September 16, 2024

Relentless Israeli attacks claimed 20 more Palestinian lives in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,226, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 95,413 other people have been injured in the assault.

Many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads while ambulances and civil defence crews cannot reach them, the medical officials added.

08:57 GMT — Top Israeli commander suggests creating buffer zone in southern Lebanon

A top Israeli military commander has suggested the creation of an Israeli buffer zone in southern Lebanon to push back Hezbollah from the border.

Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin called during private meetings for authorisation to create a buffer zone in Lebanon under Israeli control, Israel Hayom newspaper has reported.

“Gordin argued that current conditions are favorable for the IDF (army) to swiftly implement such a move,” the daily said, citing the death of many Hezbollah fighters near the border over the past 11 months and the evacuation of civilians from southern Lebanon.

“This substantial decrease in civilian presence would allow the IDF (army) to execute the proposed maneuver (ground operation) more efficiently and rapidly,” the newspaper said.

08:19 GMT — US envoy arrives in Israel for Hezbollah war talks

US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein has arrived in Israel amidst efforts to prevent a full-scale war between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Hochstein is scheduled to meet with top Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

His talks will focus on reaching a political solution to avoid the outbreak of a full-blown war with Hezbollah, the newspaper said.

08:05 GMT — Israeli defence minister sees slim chance for Hezbollah deal

The chance for reaching an agreement between Israel and Lebanon is running out, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Gallant had a phone call with the US defence secretary to discuss developments along the Israeli-Lebanese border amid an exchange of attacks with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Gallant told Austin that the opportunity for striking a deal “is passing” due to Hezbollah's increasing alignment with Hamas, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

He said Israel is committed to ending Hezbollah’s influence in southern Lebanon and ensuring the return of evacuated Israelis to their homes in northern Israel.

07:52 GMT — Anti-tank missile hits building in northern Israel

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a building in Metula in northern Israel early Monday as tensions continued to escalate between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, according to Israeli media.

The missile caused damage to the building, but no injuries were reported, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

Air-raid sirens sounded in several border towns in northern Israel.

Three other rockets from Lebanon landed in open areas near the border, but without causing injuries.

07:28 GMT — Palestinian dies from Israeli strike injuries in occupied West Bank

A 27-year-old Palestinian man has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli drone strike on the city of Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency.

Saif Mithqal Abu Dawas succumbed to his injuries 10 days after the Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in Tubas on Sept. 5, WAFA reported.

The attack resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians and injured several others. Abu Dawas had been receiving treatment at Tubas Turkish Hospital before his death.

07:00 GMT —Israel kills over dozen Palestinians in strike on Gaza City

Palestinian officials say Israeli air strikes have killed 16 people in Gaza, including five women and four children.

A strike early Monday flattened a home in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 10 people, including four women and two children.

The Awda Hospital, which received the bodies, confirmed the toll and said another 13 people were wounded. Hospital records show that the dead included a mother, her child and her five siblings.

Another strike on a home in Gaza City killed six people, including a woman and two children, according to the Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government.

06:33 GMT — Pro-Palestine demonstration held in Madrid

A large group of people staged a demonstration in support of Palestine in the Spanish capital, Madrid. Responding to a call from civil society organisations, the crowd gathered at Sol Square, waving Palestinian flags and wearing Palestinian scarves.

During the demonstration, sirens blared, and many participants laid on the ground with their eyes closed to honour the Palestinians killed by Israel.

"I search online every day to stay informed about what's happening in Palestine. No human being can remain indifferent to this. I've been in pain since day one after seeing what's going on," one of the participants, Gonzalo Avila Cruz, told Anadolu Agency.