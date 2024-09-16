By Halima Umar Saleh

Flooding has become an increasingly common and devastating phenomenon in many parts of the world, including Africa.

The increased frequency of flood events is largely attributed to climate change, which is reflected in the seasons becoming erratic and extreme weather events becoming more severe each year.

Like all natural calamities, floods affect millions of people worldwide each year, causing casualties, displacing families, crippling local economies, and testing the preparedness and resilience strategies of governments and relief agencies.

This year, floods have ravaged a clutch of countries in Africa — Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Guinea, Liberia, and Mali — along with parts of Asia and Central Europe.

Despite the commitments made by governments, agencies, and stakeholders to tackle the challenge of recurrent floods, the mitigation measures invariably appear insufficient in hindsight.

So, what are the gaps in the framework and how can these be plugged? Experts believe understanding the triggers for flooding specific to geographies is crucial to developing strategies to combat their effect, if not prevent it.

Manifold factors

Heavy rainfall that deviates from seasonal patterns is seen as one of the manifestations of climate change and the primary cause of flooding in many parts of the world, including developed countries.

Inadequate drainage systems in some regions, particularly Africa, also contribute to flooding. When rainwater cannot find its way out, it accumulates and causes floods.

Dam failures, too, result in severe flooding. Controlled water release is crucial to flood prevention when dams fill up during the rainy season. If that doesn't happen, dams burst, and catastrophic flooding is inevitable.

In September 2023, two dams broke in Libya, resulting in the spillage of 30 million cubic meters of water that caused significant damage and loss of life in the city of Derna, which has a population of about 100,000.

Professor Yusuf Adamu, an expert in natural disasters from Bayero University in Nigeria's Kano, emphasises the importance of understanding how these disasters occur in different places and times.

"While it may not be possible to prevent them entirely, recognising the signs and taking appropriate measures can help mitigate their impact," he tells TRT Afrika.

Adamu outlines three key lessons that authorities must learn from previous instances of flooding to prepare better for future challenges.

Data interpretation

Planning for any eventuality linked to excessive rainfall should commence the moment there is a meteorological prediction of abnormal weather.

"If the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nimet, predicts the amount of rainfall that could happen or the possibility of floods, that is a signal to act immediately," says Adamu.

"It is crucial for both the government and the community to take meteorological warning systems seriously and address the issues at hand."

He also recommends strict adherence to maintenance schedules for dams.

"The constant force of water weakens a dam structure and its anchors, making it susceptible to collapse if it becomes overwhelmed.

Routine inspections should be conducted to ascertain the strength of dams and carry out necessary repairs," Adamu tells TRT Afrika.

Dams should also be periodically opened to release water and create space for fresh inflow.

Adamu cites the case of the Alou Dam in Borno State's Maiduguri as an example of how a lack of timely action can lead to a calamity such as the one that struck the area last week.

Waterway clearance

One of the critical facets of flood prevention in cities and towns is understanding that it is impossible to block water completely.

"When water comes from a source, it will find a way to flow. Governments should create pathways or channels for excess water to pass through," says Adamu.

Waterways clogged with garbage dumped indiscriminately often add to the problem. "It is essential for everyone to take responsibility and make sure water channels aren't blocked," says Adamu.

The academician also highlights the importance of rivers and ponds in reducing the severity of floods. For example, in Kano, efforts are being made to dig up and construct ponds. This ensures that excess water flows into a reservoir with adequate space when it rains heavily.

Collaborative planning

According to experts, evacuation of people from areas where floods are imminent requires collaboration between stakeholders, authorities, and the public.

"Early warning systems should be in place to ensure timely evacuation, whenever necessary," Adamu tells TRT Afrika.

Designated evacuation routes and traffic guidance are also crucial, as is having a plan to assist vulnerable individuals during the process.