Manchester City 'expulsion' trial begins
The club faces 115 charges of financial misconduct, including allegations of inflating sponsorship revenue and making undisclosed payments.
Manchester City vehemently denies any wrongdoing / Photo: Reuters
September 16, 2024

Manchester City will fight to avoid potential expulsion from the Premier League for financial breaches as sport's 'trial of the century' begins on Monday.

The club faces 115 charges of financial misconduct, including allegations of inflating sponsorship revenue and making undisclosed payments to former manager Roberto Mancini.

City vehemently denies any wrongdoing and insists they have "irrefutable evidence" to clear their name.

However, a guilty verdict could lead to severe penalties, such as a points deduction or even expulsion.

Leaked documents

The hearing, which is being conducted by an independent commission, is expected to last 10 weeks.

A verdict is not anticipated until 2025, and City has indicated that they will appeal if found guilty.

The leaked documents that sparked the investigation revealed alleged attempts by City to disguise direct investment from their owners as sponsorship income.

These revelations have raised questions about the club's financial practices and the role of their wealthy backers.

Similar allegations

City has previously faced similar allegations and successfully overturned a two-year ban from the Champions League in 2020.

However, the Premier League's case is different, and the club faces a significant challenge.

The potential consequences of a guilty verdict are far-reaching. It could damage diplomatic relations between the UK and the UAE, where City's owners are based.

It could also lead to compensation claims from rival clubs and cast doubt on the future of City's star players, including Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola has expressed unwavering support for City's owners but has previously stated that he would leave the club if they were not honest with him. A guilty verdict could bring an end to his successful tenure at the club.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the Premier League and the broader landscape of football.

It will test the league's ability to enforce financial regulations and could set a precedent for future cases involving state-backed clubs.

SOURCE:AFP
